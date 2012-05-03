May 3 South African-born pace bowler Neil Wagner
was fast-tracked into New Zealand's test squad on Thursday for
their tour of West Indies, just two weeks after receiving
approval from the International Cricket Council to be selected
despite not meeting residency requirements.
The ICC requires a player to spend at least 183 days in a
country for four successive years to be considered for
selection.
The 26-year-old Wagner, who moved to New Zealand in 2008,
failed to achieve the minimum number of days on two occasions.
Once because he was playing a Twenty20 competition overseas
with his New Zealand province Otago, and the second time due to
a family wedding.
Wagner had been expected to be named in the squad after he
received dispensation from the ICC last month. He is the third
South African born player to be named in the test squad
following wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk and wicketkeeper batsman
BJ Watling.
"Neil has been an extremely good performer in (first-class
cricket) for a number of seasons and deserves his opportunity,"
national selection manager Kim Littlejohn said.
Swing bowler Tim Southee, who struggled for line and
consistency in the test series against South Africa and was
dropped from the side, has not been included in the test squad
for the tour that begins with two Twenty20 internationals in
Florida before moving to the Caribbean.
Southee, however, has been named in the limited overs sides
for the two Twenty20 games and five one-day internationals.
Aggressive batsman Brendon McCullum has been rested for the
limited overs portion of the tour, Littlejohn said, as has
all-rounder James Franklin.
McCullum also normally keeps wickets during the shorter
forms of the game but Watling, who has recovered from a hip
injury that gave van Wyk the opportunity to cement his place in
the test side in the series against South Africa is likely to be
behind the stumps in McCullum's absence.
New Zealand open their tour on June 30 with their first
Twenty20 match in Florida.
Twenty20 squad: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Doug
Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Andrew Ellis, Daniel Flynn, Ronnie
Hira, Tom Latham, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Rob Nicol,
Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
- -
One day squad: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Doug
Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Andrew Ellis, Daniel Flynn, Tom
Latham, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Rob Nicol,
Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
- -
Test squad: Ross Taylor (captain), Trent Boult, Doug
Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Neil Wagner, Daniel Flynn, Mark
Gillespie, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Tarun
Nethula, Kruger van Wyk, Daniel Vettori, BJ Watling, Kane
Williamson