June 30 New Zealand captain Ross Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday's Twenty20 match against West Indies and is expected to miss the early part of the following five-match one-day series due to a shoulder injury, the county's cricket board (NZC) said.

New Zealand suffered a spate of injuries while fielding during their 56-run loss to West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in Florida earlier on Saturday with Taylor, Ronnie Hira and Jacob Oram all getting hurt.

Taylor, who broke his arm in March after being struck by a bouncer from South Africa paceman Morne Morkel, damaged his left shoulder when he landed heavily after attempting a catch.

He remained in the field as New Zealand bowled but was forced to retire hurt while batting.

"Unfortunately, Ross sustained a grade two injury to his left AC joint during the game today. It was confirmed by the X-ray and MRI scan completed at the hospital," Black Caps physio Paul Close said in a statement released after the loss.

"At this stage the injury looks like it will exclude him from selection for tomorrow's match and for the first part of the ODI series."

Close said that the right-handed batsman will remain with the team while he recovers from the injury.

New Zealand, who will play five ODIs and two tests in West Indies following Sunday's second Twenty20 international in Florida, are yet to name a replacement captain.

Left-arm spinner Hira, who dislocated a finger when he dropped a sharp return chance from Chris Gayle, will return to New Zealand for rehabilitation, the NZC said.

All-rounder Oram's injury appeared to be minor and his condition will be assessed before the match, the board added.

"Jacob jarred his knee and has suffered a minor knee strain," Close said.

"At this stage the injury appears to be relatively minor but we will know more after a period of ice treatment and rest.

"We will reassess in the morning and complete a fitness test before the match if necessary." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)