Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
India were 182 for three wickets in their first innings at tea on the first day of the opening test against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Thursday. India won the toss and opted to bat.
Scores: India 182-3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 54 not out) v New Zealand.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)
Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.