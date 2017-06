Nov 16 New Zealand Cricket named on Wednesday the following 13-man squad to play Australia in a two test series in December:

Ross Taylor (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Jesse Ryder, Tim Southee, Daniel Vettori, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Reece Young.