WELLINGTON Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday.

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee passed a fitness test on an ankle injury before the start of play while Doug Bracewell, who has been impressive in first-class cricket, will replace Neil Wagner as third seamer.

Sri Lanka had been sweating on left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who missed the first match with a leg injury, but he passed a fitness test before play began and he replaces Tharindu Kaushal.

Batsman Dinesh Chandimal has replaced Niroshan Dickwella in the middle order, while pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep replaced Shaminda Eranga.

New Zealand won the first test in Christchurch by eight wickets.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)