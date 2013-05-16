LONDON May 16 England won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

England left fast bowler Tim Bresnan out of their 12-man squad, preferring Steven Finn.

New Zealand selected spinner Bruce Martin, with seamer Doug Bracewell left out of the side.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn.

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)