HYDERABAD, India Aug 23 India captain Mahendra
Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening
match of their two-test series against New Zealand in Hyderabad
on Thursday.
The hosts included Cheteshwar Pujara and Suresh Raina in the
team to replace the retired middle-order batting duo of Rahul
Dravid and VVS Laxman.
Jeetan Patel was the lone spinner in the New Zealand team.
Teams
India: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara,
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh
Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha,
Umesh Yadav.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Daniel Flynn,
Ross Taylor (captain), Kane Williamson, James Franklin, Kruger
van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Jeetan Patel, Chris Martin, Trent
Boult.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter
Rutherford)