HYDERABAD, India Aug 23 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of their two-test series against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The hosts included Cheteshwar Pujara and Suresh Raina in the team to replace the retired middle-order batting duo of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Jeetan Patel was the lone spinner in the New Zealand team.

Teams

India: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Daniel Flynn, Ross Taylor (captain), Kane Williamson, James Franklin, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Jeetan Patel, Chris Martin, Trent Boult. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)