Daniel Vettori of New Zealand arrives to the nets during a practice session ahead of the second test cricket match against Australia in Hobart December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

LONDON Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori could play his first test for 10 months after spinner Bruce Martin was ruled out of the rest of the tour of England with a calf injury.

"Bruce Martin out of England tour, Dan Vettori to join squad early, BJ Watling making good progress," New Zealand Cricket tweeted on Monday.

Wicketkeeper Watling hurt his knee on Saturday diving to make a run-out and captain Brendon McCullum took over the gloves for the rest of the first Lord's test which New Zealand lost by 170 runs.

Vettori, who has been struggling with a long-term Achilles injury, was originally included in New Zealand's one-day squad that will also contest the Champions Trophy in June but not the test side.

The second and final test starts at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

"Daniel's come over 24 hours earlier for us to have a chance to have a look at him," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We won't risk Dan for the sake of a test but, in saying that, it is an important test match for us.

"We won't be pushing Dan if he's not ready but if he is we'd certainly love to have him."

The 34-year-old all-rounder's last test was against the West Indies in Antigua last July. He did play in the World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka last year.

Left-armer Vettori is New Zealand's second highest test wicket-taker with 360 behind Richard Hadlee (431). (Writing by Alison Wildey)