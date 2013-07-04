Daniel Vettori of New Zealand arrives to the nets during a practice session ahead of the second test cricket match against Australia in Hobart December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

WELLINGTON Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has ruled himself out of any cricket for six months to recover from Achilles surgery and rejected a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract while he considers his future.

The 34-year-old all-rounder had surgery on his left Achilles last month after New Zealand's exit from the Champions Trophy one-day tournament in England.

"I am very focused on my recovery from my recent surgery and will be working hard to get back onto the playing field over the next six-month period," Vettori said in a NZC statement.

"However, I feel that with my present injury situation it would be wrong for me to take a retainer contract.

"Given the time I'll need to spend out of the game with my recovery, and the level of uncertainty about when I may play again, it doesn't feel right that I take up a retainer contract this year."

Vettori has been blighted by the injury for the best part of 12 months and needed painkilling injections to play during the Champions Trophy.

NZC awards central contracts to the top 20 players in the country based on their relative value to the team in all three forms of cricket with test matches given the most weighting.

The retainer gives them a base salary while match payments are added on top of that. New Zealand players can also negotiate a retainer with their first class team.

Vettori added he would not seek a retainer with his Northern Districts side.

The left-arm spinner is New Zealand's second highest test wicket taker behind Richard Hadlee with 360 victims at 34.42. He also developed into a competent all-rounder and accumulated 4,516 runs at 30.10 with six centuries. He has taken 284 one-day international wickets.

New Zealand tour Bangladesh in October before they host West Indies in December and India next February.

