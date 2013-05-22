New Zealand cricket team captain Brendon McCullum (R) throws a rugby ball to BJ Watling during a team training session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

LONDON New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling has been ruled out of the second test against England starting at Headingley on Friday because of a knee injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

"Watling, who injured his left knee diving for a run out on the third day of the first test, trained with the side at Headingley this morning but was ruled out after training," a team statement said.

Captain Brendon McCullum will keep wicket in a match the visitors must win to square the two-match series after Sunday's 170-run defeat at Lord's.

Martin Guptill will come into the side and bat at number six.

Former skipper Daniel Vettori, in contention for his first test appearance for 10 months, will be have his fitness assessed on Thursday.

The veteran of 112 tests would offer New Zealand a spin option in the absence of Bruce Martin who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)