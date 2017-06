HOBART Dec 12 New Zealand beat Australia in a test match for the first time since 1993 when they claimed a seven-run victory at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.

It was the Black Caps' first win on Australian soil since 1985 and evened up the two-test series at 1-1 after the hosts won the opening match in Brisbane by nine wickets.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

