May 1 John Wright will step down as head coach
of New Zealand after their tour to West Indies, the country's
cricket governing body said on Tuesday.
Wright, who took on the role at the end of 2010, had
declined an offer to extend his contract, citing a desire to
pursue other interests.
"I appreciate the offer to extend my contract but after much
consideration I feel it's the right time to move on and look at
other opportunities," the 57-year-old said in a statement issued
by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
NZC chief David White said: "John has been an outstanding
servant for cricket in New Zealand over a long time and it is
disappointing to lose someone of his calibre.
"We were keen to see him continue his head coach role,
however understand and respect his decision to look for another
challenge.
"We are keen to fill this critical role as soon as possible
but are conscious that we need to take the time to find the
right candidate who can take us through to the 2015 ICC Cricket
World Cup."
A former New Zealand captain, Wright amassed over 9,000 runs
in tests and one-day internationals as a left-handed opening
batsman before taking up coaching with stints with English
county side Kent and India from 2000-2005.
As New Zealand coach, Wright oversaw the team's run to the
one-day World Cup semi-final last year and December's test win
over Australia in Hobart, the first on Australian soil since
1985.
New Zealand kick off their West Indies tour with two
Twenty20 matches in Florida, the first on June 30, followed by
five one-day matches and three tests in the Caribbean in July
and August.
