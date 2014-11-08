Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Zimbabwe off-spinner Malcolm Waller has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, joining a fast-growing list of spinners to have fallen foul of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules against throwing.

The 30-year-old part-time bowler, whose action was reported after Zimbabwe's defeat in the second test against Bangladesh on Friday, had 21 days to undergo testing, the ICC said on Saturday.

Off-spinners Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe), Sohag Gazi (Bangladesh) and Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) have all been reported for suspect bowling actions in recent months.

Three of them -- Senanayake, Williamson and Ajmal -- were subsequently banned from bowling.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)