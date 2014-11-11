HARARE Nov 11 Zimbabwe's four-day domestic season did not get under way as planned on Tuesday when players from four teams refused to take the field.

The boycott was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), who received communication from the Professional Cricketers Association (ZPCA) suggesting the players were unhappy at "contractual issues and the memorandum of understanding between ZC and the ZPCA".

ZC is due to meet ZPCA chief executive officer Eliah Zvimba on Friday to iron our grievances and expressed surprise at the actions of the players from the provincial Mashonaland Eagles, Mid West Rhinos, Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers teams.

"It came as a surprise to ZC that when umpires went on to the field for the first day of Logan Cup matches at the two venues, the players refused to come out," ZC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The boycott by the players has left ZC with no option but to suspend domestic matches until the players make themselves available."

Zimbabwe's international cricketers threatened a boycott of an incoming Pakistan tour in August last year over unpaid salaries, but called off the strike just days before the Asian team arrived. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)