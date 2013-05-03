May 3 Andy Waller has been named as Zimbabwe's new cricket coach, taking over from Englishman Alan Butcher who departed after the recent tour to West Indies, Zimbabwe Cricket officials said on Friday.

Waller will be assisted by Stephen Mangongo, who is the caretaker coach for the current home series against Bangladesh.

Waller, 53, will start his tenure with a home series against Pakistan in July. He played two tests for Zimbabwe against England in 1996 and 39 one day internationals, including competing at three World Cups.

His coaching careers includes a spell in charge of Namibia's national team. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)