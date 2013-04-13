HARARE, April 13 Middle-order batsman Craig Ervine has opted to play club cricket in England rather than tests for Zimbabwe and will miss this month's series against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesman Lovemore Banda told Reuters on Saturday that Ervine, the team's leading run-scorer on their recent tour of West Indies, had turned down a short-term international contract in order to play league fixtures.

"It's disappointing not to be a part of this coming series," the batsman said on his Twitter account. "In life tough choices have to be made and this is one of them."

It is likely the 27-year-old Ervine will earn more money playing club cricket in England.

Ervine, who has scored 174 runs at an average of 29.00 in four tests, does not have a central contract with Zimbabwe Cricket.

Older brother Sean, who signed a three-year contract extension with English county Hampshire this month, missed the two-test series against West Indies after turning down a place on the tour.

Zimbabwe will also be without injured trio Tino Mawoyo, Regis Chakabva and Chris Mpofu for the two home tests against Bangladesh.

Pakistani-born batsman Sikandar Raza Butt is in line to make his debut in the first test in Harare that starts on Wednesday while former captain Elton Chigumbura is set to return after being dropped.

Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Michael Chinouya, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, Keegan Meth, Natsai Mshangwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbani, Ray Price, Vusi Sibanda, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Durban, editing by Tony Jimenez)