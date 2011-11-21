JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Former
West Indi es captain Chris Gayle,
involved in a protracted dispute with his national board, will
play in Zimbabwe's domestic T20 competition at the end of
November, officials said on Monday.
Gayle, 31, has not played for West Indies since a World Cup
quarter-final in March and the board (WICB) issued a statement
last month saying the batsman would be considered for West
Indies selection again only if he retracted statements about the
board and their officials.
The left-hander responded by asking the board to "state
clearly" what he should apologise for.
Gayle will play for the Matabeleland Tuskers in the T20
tournament from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.
"I am a cricketer and I want to play," Gayle said in a
statement. "I would rather be playing for the West Indies but
while that's not possible I want to use my time wisely,
entertain some people and try to do some good."
