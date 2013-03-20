West Indies paceman Shane Gabriel grabbed two wickets in his first two overs to stifle a quick start by Zimbabwe on the opening morning of the second test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.

Gabriel came on as first change as Zimbabwe raced to 50 runs from the first eight overs and quickly applied the brakes with the wickets of openers Tino Mawoyo and Vusi Sibanda.

Mawoyo shouldered arms to a ball that crashed into his off stump to give Gabriel a wicket at the end of his first over and three balls later Sibanda was caught.

Sibanda had played some flowing strokes as he raced to 32 off 29 balls but will feel he threw his wicket away in chipping a full toss from Gabriel to Kemar Roach at mid-on.

Spinner Shane Shillingford, playing on his home ground where he got 10 wickets against Australia last year, also took a wicket in his first over as he clean bowled Hamilton Masakadza.

At lunch, Zimbabwe had reached 92-3.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com)