Zimbabwe have moved the venue of next week's second test against Pakistan from Bulawayo to Harare for logistical reasons and to save costs, the Zimbabwe Cricket Union announced on Wednesday.

The test will still be played from Sept 10-14.

A saving of some $75,000 will be made by playing the test at the Harare Sports Club, where the first test of the series is currently underway, officials said.

The ZCU said it was a logistical challenge to move the two teams, officials and television crew from Harare to Bulawayo, some 450km south of the Zimbabwe capital, with just three days between the two tests.

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe have had to deal with the threat of a boycott from their players, who are owed outstanding wages, in recent days as their future international participation looks bleak.

Batsman Sean Williams refused to play in the first test while the rest of the team agreed to wait until before the start of the second test to receive their outstanding monies.

In recent months, two key players - Craig Ervine and Kyle Jarvis - have quit the national team to take up offers in England.

ZCU spokesman Lovemore Banda told Reuters Zimbabwe were also in discussion with Sri Lanka over postponing their proposed visit next month.

Sri Lanka have already announced they have been asked to postpone the trip but are seeking more clarity from the ZCU.

