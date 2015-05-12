HARARE Charles Coventry's four-year absence from Zimbabwe's squad ended when the batsman was among the 16 players named on Tuesday to tour Pakistan for three one-dayers and two Twenty20s this month.

Leg spinner Graeme Cremer is also back in the fold two years after quitting the game to try and become a professional golfer, Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Coventry, who previously shared the record for the highest score in ODIs after a knock of 194 not out against Bangladesh in 2009, was playing club cricket in Dubai, but made himself available after rejecting previous overtures.

Cremer, 28, bid to become a professional golfer after the financial crisis that tore apart the Zimbabwe squad two years ago when players left because they were not getting paid.

Opening batsman Vusi Sibanda also returns after being left out of the World Cup squad earlier this year as do bowlers Chris Mpofu and Brian Vitori.

The opening T20 takes place in Lahore on May 22.

Squad: Elton Chigumbura (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Charles Coventry, Graeme Cremer, Craig Ervine, Roy Kaia, Hamilton Masakadza, Christopher Mpofu, Tawanda Mupariwa, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusi Sibanda, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Sean Williams.

