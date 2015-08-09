Inter Milan sack manager Stefano Pioli - club statement
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
HARARE George Worker compiled a brisk 62 off just 38 balls on his international debut to enable New Zealand to complete their brief limited overs tour of Zimbabwe with an easy 80-run win in their only Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Worker's contribution powered New Zealand to 198 for five at the Harare Sports Club, a total far too challenging for the home sid, who could only muster 118 for eight. Left-hander Worker came in at No. 3 and took eight balls to get off the mark but, once into gear, brought up his swift half-century off 33 balls with one of his four sixes. Martin Guptill (33) and Luke Ronchi (29) also contributed to a steady run haul.
Zimbabwe lost a wicket in each of the opening three overs after which they were always well behind in the chase.
Only Craig Ervine, who had scored a maiden ODI century last week, offered any resistance after being dropped first ball. He scored 42 off 46 balls. New Zealand, who also beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the ODI series, now head to South Africa, where they play two T20 internationals and three ODIs.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)
NEW DELHI The National Basketball Association (NBA) opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.