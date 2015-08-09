HARARE George Worker compiled a brisk 62 off just 38 balls on his international debut to enable New Zealand to complete their brief limited overs tour of Zimbabwe with an easy 80-run win in their only Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Worker's contribution powered New Zealand to 198 for five at the Harare Sports Club, a total far too challenging for the home sid, who could only muster 118 for eight. Left-hander Worker came in at No. 3 and took eight balls to get off the mark but, once into gear, brought up his swift half-century off 33 balls with one of his four sixes. Martin Guptill (33) and Luke Ronchi (29) also contributed to a steady run haul.

Zimbabwe lost a wicket in each of the opening three overs after which they were always well behind in the chase.

Only Craig Ervine, who had scored a maiden ODI century last week, offered any resistance after being dropped first ball. He scored 42 off 46 balls. New Zealand, who also beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the ODI series, now head to South Africa, where they play two T20 internationals and three ODIs.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)