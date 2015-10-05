HARARE Bilal Asif took five wickets and made a handy contribution with the bat as Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe to complete a 2-1 series win on Monday.

The 30-year-old off spinner, in just his second ODI, captured five wickets for 25 runs to help skittle out Zimbabwe for 161 and then contributed 38 runs as an opener.

The visitors passed the target for only the loss of three wickets with 96 balls to spare, with Asad Shafiq (38) and Shoaib Malik (34) unbeaten at the Harare Sports Club.

After Zimbabwe's opening pair amassed 89 runs, the hosts lost 10 wickets for just 72 runs.

Chamu Chibhabha and Richmond Mutumbami set a solid foundation before Chibhabha spooned an easy catch back to the bowler. It sparked a quick slide, even though Asif took some time to get into his stride, taking his first wicket in his fifth over but then proceeding to send the home batsmen back to the pavilion at regular intervals.

Mutumbami was the seventh wicket to fall for a career best 67 but by then Zimbabwe were already in dire straits as the spinners reeked havoc.

Left-armer Imad Wasim also grabbed three wickets.

Pakistan completed their run chase in 34 overs.

