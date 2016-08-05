BULAWAYO Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza has been ruled out of the second test against New Zealand that begins at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday in a major blow to the hosts’ already slim hopes.

The 32-year-old, whose 30 test appearances make him Zimbabwe’s most experienced player, is nursing a left lower-back strain from the first test, which New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs last Sunday.

Masakadza was ruled out after fitness tests on the eve of the match, Cricket Zimbabwe said on Friday.

He is the only omission from the 15-man squad from the first of the two tests with his place taken by offspinner John Nyumbu.

