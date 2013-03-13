March 13 A boundary blitz from the West Indies went some way towards salvaging their innings after the home side stumbled to 144 for five at lunch on day two of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

Three wickets in the morning session kept Zimbabwe in the hunt for what is shaping up to be an intriguing test in Bridgetown. The West Indies trail by 67 runs on the first innings after bowling Zimbabwe out for 211 on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe bowlers lacked control of line and length and were punished by the eager home batsman who looked positive from the start after resuming on their overnight 18 for two.

West Indies scored 126 runs in under 30 overs, but the visitors did make some headway with the wickets of Darren Bravo (11), opener Chris Gayle (40), and crucially Marlon Samuels (51).

Samuels' excellent recent form continued as he passed 50 for the 10th time in his last 15 test innings, but was out the ball before lunch and will be disappointed not to have pushed on.

He tried an expansive drive against the medium pace of Hamilton Masakadza and edged behind to wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva, ending a stand of 63 for the fifth wicket with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (25 not out).

Earlier in the morning, Bravo became Kyle Jarvis' third victim of the innings when he edged to Chakabva playing forward to a full delivery.

Gayle showed typical intent with a blaze of boundaries, but became the first test wicket for debutant fast-bowler Tendai Chatara.

The 22-year-old got good bounce off a length and Gayle could only fend the ball to Brendan Taylor at second slip. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)