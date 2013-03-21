March 21 Chris Gayle smashed a century but was caught trying one brutal blow too many as West Indies passed Zimbabwe's first-innings total to reach 201 for four at lunch on the second day of the second test in Dominica.

Gayle, 61 not out overnight, was dismissed for 101 by a diving catch from Kyle Jarvis off spinner Prosper Utseya soon after reaching his 15th test century.

West Indies were 26 runs ahead having lost two wickets in the morning session at Windsor Park, Roseau.

Marlon Samuels was bowled by the first delivery of the day as a full ball from Tendai Chatara swung late into his stumps.

Gayle hit three sixes in the space of four balls to rush to his century but top-edged another swashbuckling shot to be dismissed 10 overs before lunch.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul survived an lbw review by Zimbabwe to reach 40 not out at lunch batting with Denesh Ramdin.

West Indies won the first match of the series in Barbados and are seeking a sixth successive test win.