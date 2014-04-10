CAPE TOWN, April 10 Australia will return to Zimbabwe for the first time in a decade later this year to take part in a triangular one-day international tournament, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Thursday.

The Australians have not toured the country since May 2004, but will open the triangular tournament - which also includes South Africa - on Aug. 25 against the host nation at Harare Sports Club.

All six round-robin matches will be played in Harare, as well as the final on Sept. 7.

South Africa will play one test match and three ODIs before the arrival of Australia.

The test between Zimbabwe and the Proteas will be played in Harare from August 9-13, followed by three 50-over matches to be staged in Bulawayo.

