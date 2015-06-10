June 10 India will play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches in Zimbabwe during a two-week limited overs tour next month, the managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said on Wednesday.

That will be followed before September by tours to Zimbabwe from New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies, as the African country enjoys a dramatic upturn in their international exposure.

ZC's managing director Alistair Campbell says the exact dates of the India matches will be released shortly, but confirmed all games will be played in Harare.

"I can confirm that it's now a done deal. India are arriving on July 7 and will leave on the 20th after playing three ODIs and two T20s," Campbell told Zimbabwe publication NewsDay.

"The schedule for the matches is almost done and should be released later this week. However, I can confirm that all the India matches will be played in Harare."

Campbell revealed New Zealand will arrive for a limited overs series just days after India depart, while Pakistan have been pencilled in for a reciprocal tour after Zimbabwe went to the sub-continent last month.

"We are very pleased that India are coming and the fact that New Zealand are coming just a week after India's departure," Campbell said.

"There's also Pakistan who are coming in August as part of the benefits for our tour there recently and there is another tour by West Indies."

The exact dates and venues of the New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies tours have not yet been decided. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)