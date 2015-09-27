HARARE, Sept 27 Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took career-best figures of four for 11 as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Set 137 for victory, the home side could only muster 123 for nine in reply after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat.

Wasim, 26, proved chief destroyer as he bagged the wicket of in-form opener Chamu Chibhabha for a duck before reducing Zimbabwe to 66 for five when he dismissed Sean Williams (14) in the 12th over.

Captain Elton Chigumbura (31) was the only home batsman to muster much resistance to the visitors' attack, before he became the third run out of the innings in the final over.

Shoaib Malik (35) top-scored for Pakistan as they posted 136 for eight in 20 overs and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan finished unbeaten on a measured 33 from 32 balls.

Seamer Chamu Chibhabha was the pick of the home bowlers with three for 18, his best figures in Twenty20 internationals.

The final match of the 20-over series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, after which the teams will contest three one-day internationals starting on Thursday.