BULAWAYO Aug 10 Part-time spinners Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill bagged three wickets each as Zimbabwe folded on the final day of the second test to hand New Zealand a comprehensive 254-run victory on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the two-match series 2-0 after bowling Zimbabwe out for 132 in their second innings, though the home side were also hampered by poor umpiring decisions.

Sodhi took 3-19 and Guptill career-best figures of 3-11 as they tore through the Zimbabwe batting line-up after lunch having set the home side an imposing victory target of 387.

New Zealand now head to South Africa for another two-test series starting in Durban on Aug. 19. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)