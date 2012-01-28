Jan 28 New Zealand highlighted the gulf in
international cricket when they bowled Zimbabwe out twice on
Saturday to win the only test match of their tour at McLean Park
in Napier by an innings and 301 runs.
The hosts declared their first innings at 495 for seven
earlier on Saturday after wicketkeeper BJ Watling posted his
maiden test century, then bowled the visitors out for 51 and 143
to record their largest victory by an innings in tests.
It was the third time a team has been bowled out twice in
one day. New Zealand also dismissed Zimbabwe twice in a day for
59 and 99 in Harare in 2005, while India were dismissed for 58
and 82 by England in Manchester in 1952.
New Zealand are eighth in the International Cricket
Council's test rankings, while Zimbabwe are unranked. Only 10
countries have test status, with Bangladesh the ninth-ranked
team.
The Africans only returned to playing test cricket last year
following a voluntary five year absence after the country was
engulfed in political turmoil, forcing many leading players to
retire from international cricket.
The visitors had crashed to 19 for five in their first
innings and looked in danger of being bowled out for the lowest
total in test cricket though Malcolm Waller took the attack to
New Zealand's bowlers and saw them past the mark before he was
caught in the slips by Dean Brownlie off Tim Southee for 23.
The lowest score is held by New Zealand, who were dismissed
for 26 against England at Eden Park in 1955.
Waller's dismissal left Zimbabwe on 50 for eight and they
added just one run for the final two wickets to record their
lowest score in tests, before stand in captain Brendon McCullum
enforced the follow on.
McCullum took over the captaincy after Ross Taylor was ruled
out of the rest of the matches against Zimbabwe, which includes
three one day internationals and two Twenty20 matches, when he
strained his right calf muscle while batting on Friday.
Zimbabwe again flirted with the lowest test score when Doug
Bracewell took two wickets in the first over after tea to reduce
them to 12 for five, but Forster Mutizawa saw them past the mark
before he was dismissed for 18.
Regis Chakabva (63) and Graeme Cremer (26) combined for a
stubborn 63-run partnership that temporarily thwarted New
Zealand's victory push before Chris Martin cleaned up the tail
to finish with six wickets for 26 runs.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Melbourne; Editing by
Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories