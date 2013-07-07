July 7 Zimbabwe dropped three players as they named a slimmed down squad for the one-day international series against India starting later this month.

Seamers Shingi Masakadza and Tinashe Panyangara and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva were left out after playing in May's home series win over Bangladesh, the country's cricket union said on Sunday.

Captain Brendan Taylor is the only wicketkeeper in the squad.

The five ODIs will be played in Harare and Bulawayo between July 24 and Aug. 3.

Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Tendai Chatara, Michael Chinouya, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Natsai Mashangwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sikandar Raza, Vusimuzi Sibanda, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)