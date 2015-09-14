Sept 14 Zimbabwe have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami for the series of two Twenty20s and three one-dayers at home to Pakistan that start later this month.

He replaces Regis Chakabva who was behind the stumps for New Zealand's tour in August. The 26-year-old Mutumbami was dropped after a poor ODI series against India the previous month.

Also included against Pakistan is seamer Taurai Muzarabani who has played in three Twenty20s but is yet to make his 50-over debut.

"It's a squad based on building a performance-related culture and giving a platform to the younger players to prove their ability," convener of selectors Kenyon Ziehl said in a news release on Monday.

Pakistan arrive on Sept. 24 with the first Twenty20 match to be played three days later.

The teams play three ODI games between Oct. 1-5, with all fixtures on the tour to be staged at the Harare Sports Club.

Squad: Elton Chigumbura (captain), Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Graeme Cremer, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Neville Madziva, Hamilton Masakadza, Christopher Mpofu, Richmond Mutumbami, Taurai Muzarabani, John Nyumbu, Tinashe Panyangara, Sikandar Raza, Prosper Utseya, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Nick Said,; editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948)