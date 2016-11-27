BULAWAYO Nov 27 Upal Tharanga scored an unbeaten half century to steer Sri Lanka to a comfortable six wicket win over Zimbabwe in the final of the triangular one-day series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka finished 166 for four, with 75 balls remaining, in reply to Zimbabwe's lowly total of 160. The home side were skittled out in just 36.3 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Tharanga, together with Kusal Mendis, steadied the Sri Lanka innings after they lost their first three wickets for 42, including opener Dhananjaya de Silva, trapped leg before wicket with the first ball of their innings.

Tharanga, who hit a four to tie the game and then a six to win it, finished 57 not out off 98 balls. Mendis, caught at deep square leg, also made 57 off 72 balls.

Zimbabwe had changed their opening pairing in a bid for victory but Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor make no impact and wickets fell at regular intervals after a brief interruption for rain. Tarisai Musakanda top scored with 36 on his ODI debut.

Asela Gunaratne took three wickets for just 10 runs to wrap up Zimbabwe's tail.

Zimbabwe had upset the West Indies on Friday to book their place in the final. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)