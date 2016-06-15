HARARE, Unbeaten half centuries from Lokesh Rahul and debutant Faiz Fazal earned India a clean sweep of their three-match One-Day International series in Zimbabwe after a crushing 10 wicket victory on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat at the Harare Sports Club but their woeful form continued as they were bundled out for 123 in 42.2 overs.

India made light work of their reply and blasted their way to their victory target from 21.5 overs as Rahul (63 from 70 balls) and Fazal (55 from 61 balls) pummelled the bowling.

Zimbabwe sacked experienced coach Dav Whatmore on the eve of the series and have since been trounced by an under-strength Indian side, who have won their three matches by eight-, nine- and now 10 wickets.

Zimbabwe’s top score with the bat in the series was 168 in the first game, and only four players managed double-figures on Wednesday as Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah returned career-best figures of four for 22 in his 10 overs.

Vusi Sibanda was top-scorer for the hosts for the second match running with 38 and for the second time in as many games middle-order blaster Elton Chigumbura got a first ball duck.

The teams will now play a three-match Twenty20 series in Harare starting on Saturday.

