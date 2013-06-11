CAPE TOWN, June 11 India are to play five one-day internationals in Zimbabwe in July and August.

"The only issue that's left is the confirmation of the schedule which should be released as soon as the two boards have agreed on the dates," Zimbabwe Cricket's communications manager Lovemore Banda told reporters on Tuesday.

Three one-dayers have been pencilled in for Harare with the other two to be played in Bulawayo. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)