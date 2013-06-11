Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, June 11 India are to play five one-day internationals in Zimbabwe in July and August.
"The only issue that's left is the confirmation of the schedule which should be released as soon as the two boards have agreed on the dates," Zimbabwe Cricket's communications manager Lovemore Banda told reporters on Tuesday.
Three one-dayers have been pencilled in for Harare with the other two to be played in Bulawayo. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.