March 20 Zimbabwe were 92 for three wickets at lunch on the opening day of the second test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. Scores: Zimbabwe 92-3 (Sibanda 32; Gabriel 2-4) v West Indies