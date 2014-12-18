PRETORIA Zimbabwe are searching for a new coach just eight weeks before the World Cup after sacking Stephen Mangongo, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Cricket made the decision after they lost all three test matches and five one-day internationals on their recently completed tour of Bangladesh.

Mangongo, who was in the job for five months, will carry on coaching the country’s Under-19 side.

Zimbabwe Cricket have also decided to widen their selection panel to include convenor Givemore Makoni, the coach, team captain, bowling coach Douglas Hondo and long-serving administrator Babu Meman.

