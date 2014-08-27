Zimbabwe's batsman Tinashe Panyangara falls as he tries to escape a run-out during the first One Day International cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/Files

CAPE TOWN Zimbabwe have axed seamer Tinashe Panyangara from their squad for the one-day international triangular series with South Africa and Australia, accusing the player of being 'disruptive' in the build-up to the tournament.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed via a statement on Wednesday they had sent the 28-year-old to train with the country's A side and also fined him his full match fee from Monday's 198-run loss to Australia.

The statement offered no reason for the sanction saying only Panyangara was punished "for his behaviour that the national team disciplinary committee found to be disruptive in the build-up to the first ODI of the triangular series".

Panyangara is the second Zimbabwean cricketer this month to be punished by the country's board after teenage all-rounder Luke Jongwe was fined for breaking a team curfew in the recent 3-0 one-day series whitewash by South Africa.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)