French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 90 runs at the University Oval in Dunedin on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals.
Scores: New Zealand 248 (M. Guptill 70; S. Masakazda 4-46) v Zimbabwe 158 (B. Taylor 58; R. Nicol 4-19)
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.