Feb 11( Reuters) - New Zealand beat Zimbabwe beat seven wickets in their first Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Scores:

Zimbabwe 159-8 off 20 overs (H. Masakadza 53, E. Chigumbura 48; M. Bates 3-31) v New Zealand 160-3 off 16.5 overs (M. Guptill 91 not out, K. Williamson 48)

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)