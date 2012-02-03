Feb 3 New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 90 runs at the University Oval in Dunedin on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals. Scores: New Zealand 248 (M. Guptill 70; S. Masakazda 4-46) v Zimbabwe 158 (B. Taylor 58; R. Nicol 4-19) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;