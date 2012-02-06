Feb 6 New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 141 runs in their second one-day international at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Monday. Scores: New Zealand 372-6 off 50 overs (R. Nicol 146, M. Guptill 77, J. Oram 59; P. Utseya 3-71) v Zimbabwe 231-8 off 50 overs (E. Chigumbura 63, T. Taibu 50; Oram 3-29) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford;