Feb 9( Reuters) - New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 202 runs in their third one-day international at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday. Scores: New Zealand 373-8 off 50 overs (B. McCullum 119, M. Guptill 85, R. Nicol 61;) v Zimbabwe 171 off 44 overs (B. Taylor 65) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer;