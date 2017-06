Feb 14 New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Scores: Zimbabwe 200-2 off 20 overs (B. Taylor 75 not out, H. Masakadza 62) v New Zealand 202-5 off 19.4 overs (J. Franklin 60, R. Nicol 56) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)