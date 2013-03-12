BRIDGETOWN, March 12 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
Zimbabwe first innings
T.Mawoyo not out 45
V. Sibanda b Roach 12
H. Masakadza c Samuels b Roach 17
B. Taylor not out 12
Extras (b-4, lb-1) 5
Total (for two wickets; 27 overs) 91
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-59
To bat: C. Ervine, M. Waller, R. Chakabva, R. Price, K. Jarvis, G. Cremer, T. Chatara.
Bowling: Roach 9-2-27-2, Best 5-2-14-0, Gabriel 5-0-23-0, Sammy 7-3-17-0, Shillingford 1-0-5-0.
West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Kemar Roach, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)