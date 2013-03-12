March 12 Scoreboard after Zimbabwe's first innnings on the first day of the first test against West Indies at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday. Zimbabwe won the toss Zimbabwe first innings T. Mawoyo c Powell b Shillingford 50 V. Sibanda b Roach 12 H. Masakadza c Samuels b Roach 17 B. Taylor b Gabriel 26 C. Ervine b Samuels 29 M. Waller lbw b Shillingford 9 R. Chakabva c Powell b Shillingford 15 G. Cremer c Bravo b Samuels 25 R. Price not out 12 K. Jarvis c Powell b Samuels 0 T. Chatara c Roach b Samuels 2 Extras (b-4, lb-10) 14 Total (all out; 76.4 overs) 162 Fall: 1-17 2-59 3-100 4-110 5-135 6-158 7-196 8-196 9-197 Bowling: Roach 13-3-31-2, Best 12-3-33-0, Gabriel 14-5-45-1, Sammy 9-5-17-0, Shillingford 22-4-58-3, Samuels 6.4-1-13-4. West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Kemar Roach, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel. Second test: Windsor Park, Roseau March 20-24 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)