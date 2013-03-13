March 13 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat Zimbabwe first innings 211 (T.Mawoyo 50, Samuels 4-13) West Indies first innings (18 for two overnight) C. Gayle c Taylor b Chatara 40 K. Powell lbw Jarvis 5 K. Roach lbw Jarvis 0 D. Bravo c Chakabva b Jarvis 11 M. Samuels c Chakabva b Masakadza 51 S. Chanderpaul c Chakabva b Jarvis 26 D. Ramdin c Sibanda b Chatara 62 D. Sammy b Masakadza 73 S. Shillingford c Jarvis b Price 1 T. Best c Cremer b Jarvis 24 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-9, lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 14 Total (all out; 84.2 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-43 4-81 5-144 6-151 7-257 8-268 9-301 10-307 Bowling: Jarvis 17.2-4-54-5 (1nb 1w), Chatara 19-6-66-2, Cremer 20-0-103-0, Masakadza 10-2-25-2, Price 18-2-47-1 Zimbabwe second innings T. Mawoyo c Sammy b Gabriel 9 V. Sibanda c & b Shillingford 15 H. Masakadza c Sammy b Shillingford 1 R. Price not out 7 B. Taylor not out 0 Extras (b-8, lb-1) 9 Total (for three wickets, 14 overs) 41 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-26 3-39 To bat: C. Ervine, M. Waller, R. Chakabva, K. Jarvis, A. Cremer, T. Chatara Bowling (to date): Roach 5-3-10-0, Best 3-2-6-0, Gabriel 4-1-7-1, Shillingford 2-0-9-2 Second test: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, March 20-24 (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tom Pilcher; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)