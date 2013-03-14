March 14 Scoreboard after the first test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday: Zimbabwe first innings 211 West Indies first innings 307 Zimbabwe second innings (overnight 41-3) T. Mawoyo c Sammy b Gabriel 9 V. Sibanda c & b Shillingford 15 H. Masakadza c Sammy b Shillingford 1 R. Price b Roach 7 B. Taylor c Powell b Shillingford 6 C. Ervine not out 23 M. Waller c Powell b Shillingford 5 R. Chakabva b Shillingford 6 G. Cremer c Ramdin b Shillingford 14 K. Jarvis c Ramdin b Gabriel 9 T. Chatara b Gabriel 0 Extras (b-8, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 41.4 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-26 3-39 4-47 5-47 6-58 7-77 8-97 9-107 Bowling: Roach 10-7-12-1, Best 8-2-26-0 (1w), Gabriel 7.4-3-10-3 (1nb), Shillingford 16-4-49-6 West Indies second innings G. Gayle not out 4 K. Powell c Cremer b Chatara 6 D. Bravo not out 1 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (for one wicket, five overs) 12 Fall of wicket: 1-8 Did not bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, S. Gabriel, K. Roach, T. Best, S. Shillingford Bowling: Jarvis 3-1-10-0, Chatara 2-1-1-1 Result: West Indies won by nine wickets West Indies lead two-match series 1-0 Second test: Windsor Park, Roseau, March 20-24 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)