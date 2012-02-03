Feb 3 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 90 runs at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday in the first of three one-day international matches. Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field New Zealand R. Nicol c Taylor b Meth 0 M. Guptill b Chigumbura 70 B. McCullum lbw b Jarvis 3 K. Williamson c&b S. Masakadza 35 T. Latham c Taibu b Chigumbura 24 D. Brownlie run out 19 N. McCullum b S. Masakadza 30 A. Ellis b S. Masakadza 33 D. Bracewell not out 8 K. Mills b Jarvis 7 T. Southee lbw b S. Masakadza 3 Extras: (w-9, lb-7) 16 Total: (all out, 48.3 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 4-2, 92-3, 130-4, 147-5, 166-6, 223-7, 230-8, 241-9 Bowling: Meth 7-0-48-1 (w-3); Jarvis 9-1-41-2 (w-1); S. Masakadza 9.3-0-46-4 (w-3); Chigumbura 10-0-46-2; Price 10-1-47-0, H. Masakadza 3-0-13-0 (w-2) Zimbabwe H. Masakadza run out 7 S. Matsikenyeri lbw b Mills 1 R. Chakabva c Nicol b Mills 2 B. Taylor c Ellis b Nicol 58 T. Taibu c Williamson b Ellis 20 M. Waller lbw b Nicol 12 E. Chigumbura c&b Bracewell 15 K. Meth lbw b Nicol 10 S. Masakadza c Nicol b Mills 2 R. Price not out 26 K. Jarvis st B. McCullum b Nicol 2 Extras: (w-3) 3 Total (all out, 41.1 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 3-1, 10-2, 15-3, 67-4, 97-5, 110-6, 119-7, 122-8, 156-9 Bowling: Mills 8-2-26-3 (w-3); Bracewell 8-1-33-1; Southee 8-0-27-0, Ellis 8-1-34-1, Nicol 4.1-0-19-4, N. McCullum 5-0-19-0 Remaining one-day fixtures: Feb. 6 - 2nd ODI, Cobham Oval, Whangarei Feb. 9 - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;