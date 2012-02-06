Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 6 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 141 runs at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Monday in the second of three one-day international matches. Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field New Zealand R. Nicol c S. Masakadza b Utsyea 146 M. Guptill c S. Masakadza b Price 77 J. Oram c Chakabva b H. Masakadza 59 B. McCullum c S. Masakadza b Utseya 20 K. Williamson c H. Masakadza b Utsyea 4 T. Latham b S. Masakadza 48 D. Brownlie not out 2 A. Ellis not out 7 Extras: (w-7, b-1, lb-1) 9 Total: (for six wickets, 50 overs) 372 Fall of wickets: 131-1, 208-2, 246-3, 261-4, 353-5, 364-6 Did not bat: Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Tim Southee Bowling: S. Masakadza 8-1-68-1 (w-2); Jarvis 9-1-73-0; Utseya 10-0-71-3; Chigumbura 8-0-55-0 (w-4); Price 10-0-67-1 (w-1); H. Masakadza 5-0-36-1 Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c Browlie b Southee 5 S. Matsikenyeri c Ellis b Mills 3 R. Chakabva lbw b Oram 11 B. Taylor c B. McCullum b Mills 4 T. Taibu c Nethula b Nicol 50 M. Waller c B. McCullum b Oram 18 E. Chigumbura b Oram 63 P. Utseya not out 27 S. Masakadza c Ellis b Williamson 38 R. Price not out 0 Extras: (w-8, lb-4) 12 Total: (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 17-3, 35-4, 62-5, 142-6, 162-7, 231-8 Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis Bowling: Mills 8-1-27-2; Southee 10-0-50-1 (w-4), Oram 10-1-29-3 (w-2); Nethula 10-0-55-0; Nicol 4-0-25-1, Ellis 5-0-25-0 (w-2); Williamson 3-0-16-1 Previous results: Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs Remaining fixtures: Feb 9 - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier Feb 12 - 1st Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford;
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.